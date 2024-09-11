Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel Criticises BJP Govt Over FIR Against Mohammad Akbar, Accuses Party Of Doing Vendetta Politics

Bhupesh Baghel Criticises BJP Govt Over FIR Against Mohammad Akbar |

Raipur: Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has criticised Sai government in strong words for lodging FIR against former minister Mohammad Akbar. Baghel questioned the validity of the FIR, highlighting that in the application Akbar’s name not mentioned, secondly in the alleged suicide note it lacks the deceased’s signature. Despite this, Baghel pointed out that the police proceeded to file the FIR without waiting for a handwriting expert's analysis.

Baghel criticized the inconsistency in the handling of such cases, highlighting that while the suicide note of BJP leader Santosh Patel, who committed suicide in the Darshiwan Assembly constituency, was not made public, the inclusion of Akbar's name in the case seemed motivated by personal and political vendetta of BJP government and its leaders.

Baghel alleged that actions against Akbar are driven by a desire to tarnish his reputation due to personal enmity, similar to how Devendra Yadav and now Shiv Dahariya are being targeted.

He further commented on the BJP's internal troubles, noting that the party leaders are increasingly voicing their frustrations through letters, indicating dissatisfaction with their own government. Baghel claimed that with no significant issues to address, the BJP is diverting attention by targeting Congress leaders and activists.

Addressing criticisms from BJP leaders about Congress focusing on unemployment, Baghel defended Congress's stance by stating that discussing unemployment is not an act of treason. It is not an offence.

He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement made abroad, calling it a disparaging remark against India, and questioned how one can speak so negatively about the land that has nurtured them.

Baghel’s remarks reflect ongoing tensions within the BJP, underscoring the political dynamics and controversies surrounding the government is taking controversial administrative actions to divert the attention of the public.