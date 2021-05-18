Chhattisgarh: Balod district officials and staff set up COVID-19 hospital at their own expense

Setting up such a hospital with the personal contribution of government officials and workers is a unique initiative. Under the leadership of District Collector Janmejay Mahobe a 40-bed Covid Care hospital with oxygen facility was created in the district headquarters.

While speaking to FPJ over the phone, the District Collector Janmejay Mahobe said, we have constructed the Covid Care hospital for the public as part of our duty to humankind.

He said that the hospital was set up when we were struggling with shortage of oxygen beds. "We have to send the Covid patients into nearby districts, Raipur or AIIMS. Several times we struggled to get them beds. Thus, a free Covid Care hospital was created," he added.

With the self-contribution from office boys to all the staff and philanthropists, the hospital was created in the district.

He said, at the peak of Covid infection 40 bedded hospitals were created in the district in mere 12 days. We have rented 100 Oxygen cylinders from the money we gathered from self-donations.

If we wait for government approval, it is a time-consuming process and it might be very late, said the District Collector.