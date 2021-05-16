More than 70 cases of mucormycosis detected in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The cases of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus infection, have increased in the Covid-19 victims suffering from diabetes and lower immunity in Chhattisgarh. More than 70 cases of black fungus infection are reported in the state till date.
Out of seventy, thirty patients were admitted to Raipur AIIMS and getting treatment. One patient has collapsed due to the fungal infection in Bhilai. In three days, none patients suffering from the disease have been successfully operated. Around four people suffering from the fungal infection are getting treatment in the state’s biggest Dr. Ambedkar Hospital.
As the cases of infection unexpectedly spiked in the state, the Chhattisgarh government appealed to the public to immediately consult the doctor if they felt anything unusual like pigmentation in eyes and others. It has announced free treatment of all such patients suffering from black fungus infection in its medical colleges across the state.
While speaking to the media, Director of AIIMS Raipur, Dr. Nitin Nagarkar said, anybody having lower immunity especially Covid-19 patients administered steroids have chances of developing fungal infection. The bacteria and fungus are found in the air round the clock. Early detection and timely treatment is the best option to cure the black fungus infection, said the director.
