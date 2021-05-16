More than 70 cases of mucormycosis detected in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The cases of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus infection, have increased in the Covid-19 victims suffering from diabetes and lower immunity in Chhattisgarh. More than 70 cases of black fungus infection are reported in the state till date.

Out of seventy, thirty patients were admitted to Raipur AIIMS and getting treatment. One patient has collapsed due to the fungal infection in Bhilai. In three days, none patients suffering from the disease have been successfully operated. Around four people suffering from the fungal infection are getting treatment in the state’s biggest Dr. Ambedkar Hospital.