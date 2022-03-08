Chhattisgarh attack 2014: 8th Anniversary of Naxal attack in Sukma

On 11th March Maoists attacked on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh , which killed 16 people including 11 of the Central paramilitary force. This was considered as one of the dangerous attack on Indian security forces as it was done in daytime. Earlier in Chhattisgarh, in 2010 Dantewada massacre 76 CRPF personnel were killed.

Security forces were sanitising the area for troop movements and also to provide security to road construction workers. During which one hundred men surrounded them opened fire, killed 15 security personnel and one civilian, and injured three. It lasted for 15 minutes and Maoists also looted weapons, equipment and ammunition from the wounded and dead.

Later it was revealed that there were total 200 Naxals were there, after which encounter that lasted nearly three hours. They struck at 'Jeerum Nullah', at around 1015 am when a contingent of 48 joint security forces personnel was trapped close to the Dantewada and 'Jeerum Ghati'.

An assistant commandant rank officer of CRPF was also killed in the naxal attack. The main accused in the attack was the trio of Ramanna-Surinder-Deva of Dharbaghati wing of Dhandkaryana Zonal Committee.



Later on also the same trio was accused made by security agencies for the May attack in which 25 people were killed. Congress leaders Mahendra Karma and Nand Kumar Patel, who was Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Chief, were among the victims. Patel's son was also killed.



Intelligence Bureau on February 17 had given the warning of the attack in the naxal-hit states as Communist Party of India-Maoists had announced "Chunao Bashiskar" (Poll boycott) programme. They also warned intensify attacks on security personnel.

