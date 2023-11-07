Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2023: 1st Phase Of Polling Concludes With Over 70% Voter Turnout

Representative image

Raipur: Overall voting turnout percentage has been recorded as 70.87% in 20 legislative assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh in the first phase of polling on Tuesday. Election commission confirmed the data and indicated final figures will be announced later.

Highest 79.10 per cent voters’ turnout was recorded in Bhanupratappur legislative assembly constituency reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST). Contrary to it, lowest 40.98 per cent voting was recorded in Bijapur legislative assembly constituency.

1st phase of assembly polls conducted peacefully in 20 legislative assembly constituencies: CEO

Speaking to the media, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Chhattisgarh Reena Baba Saheb Kangale said that the first phase of assembly polls were conducted peacefully in 20 legislative assembly constituencies of the state including a few minor incidents of violence observed in Bastar region. One security force was injured in Bastar region.

A trooper belonging to the Combat Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), who sustained injuries as a result of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Sukma district, was airlifted from Bastar to Raipur for treatment, she added.

As per the information shared by the office of Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 71.06 per cent voting was recorded in Pandariya legislative assembly, 72.89 per cent in Kawardha, 76.31 per cent in Khairagarh, 77.40 per cent in Dongargarh, 74 per cent in Rajnandgaon, 76.80 per cent in Dongargaon, 72.01 per cent in Khujji, 76 per cent in Mohla Manpur, 70.72 per cent in Antagarh, 79.10 per cent in Bhanupratappur, 76.13 per cent in Kanker, 74.49 per cent in Keshkal, 76.29 per cent in Kondagaon, 63.88 per cent in Narayanpur, 71.39 per cent in Bastar, 75 per cent in Jagdalpur, 70.36 per cent in Chitrakot, 62.55 per cent in Dantewada, 40.98 in Bijapur and 50.12 per cent in Konta legislative assembly constituencies.

Voters turned up also remained quite positive in 20 legislative assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh.

In conducting the free and fair polling in the first phase, advance planning and extensive monitoring was done by the Election commission of India and received adequate support from the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, an officer of Chhattisgarh election commission said.

