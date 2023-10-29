Chattisgarh Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi In Paddy Fields During Harvest Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023
In one of Rahul Gandhi’s recent explorations into the lives of common citizens of the country, he was spotted along with women farmers in a Paddy field.
This is in the Kathiya village of Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh.
He shared images taken from the meeting on his twitter handle.
Along with it he tweeted that, “If farmers are happy then India is happy!...”
In the post he then goes on to list 5 best works of Congress government for the farmers of Chhattisgarh.
In conclusion he says, “…A model that we will replicate across India.”
This is the second day of the Congress leader’s Election tour in Chhattisgarh.
In the photos he is even seen helping the farmers in harvesting the crop.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy CM TS Singhdev, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant were also present with him.
