Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi's 'KG To PG' Pledge For Free Education If Congress Comes To Power

In a spirited election rally held in the Bhanupratappur assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a series of significant promises to the electorate. The politician vowed to provide free education in government schools and colleges, spanning from kindergarten to post-graduation, if his party retains power in the state.

Rahul Gandhi's Vision for Education

Mr. Gandhi articulated his vision, stating, "We are going to take a major step for you, which we call 'KG to PG.' From KG (kindergarten) to PG (post-graduation), free education will be provided in government institutions to students. They will not have to pay a single penny." This commitment to accessible education aims to uplift the state's educational infrastructure and opportunities.

Furthermore, Mr. Gandhi unveiled a unique pledge to support 'tendu' leaf collectors, a significant community in Chhattisgarh. He assured them an annual financial grant of ₹4,000 under the Rajiv Gandhi Protsahan Yojana, signaling support for an integral group within the state.

Key Dates for Chhattisgarh Elections: Phase 1 and Phase 2

Bhanupratappur is among the 20 constituencies that will see polling on November 7 in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh elections. The second phase will be held on November 17.