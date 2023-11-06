Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: First Phase Of Polling On Important Seats To Begin On Nov 7

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (centre) releases Congress manifesto on November 5, 2023, for upcoming state assembly elections. | Screengrab

Raipur: The first phase of polling on 20 seats in Chhattisgarh is going to occur on November 7, out of 20 seats 12 seats are reserved for schedule tribe and one seat is reserved for schedule class.

The major thing which grabbed the attention of the public of the state in the first phase of poll fray is 10 VIP seats.

In Rajnandgaon, three times Chief Minister is fighting with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel close ally Girish Devangan. Devangan is a chairman of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation, a farmer and agriculture trader by profession, keeps a low public profile but is a very good strategist at organizational level in Congress party. His selection as candidate for the seats seems to be a walkover from the Congress party as well as a litmus test for the Baghel government policies. Last time Raman Singh received 52.19% of votes(80589) meanwhile his Congress rival Karuna Shukla received 41% votes. The former CM Raman Singh has won the seat four times since 2008. Congress also has a vote base but BJP is trying to label Girish Devangan as outsider.

Second, an important seat outside the Bastar which is a matter of attraction is of BJP is sangathan mantri Vijay Sharma Vs Forest Minister Mohammaed Akbar. The constituency is also the home district of Raman Singh and has a good Hindu voter base. The constituency witnessed communal flare up in 2021 in the month of October over flag unfurling. The incident turned into a violent communal clash between Hindu and Muslims, and the impact of polarization still felt in the constituency. BJP feels it will give an added advantage. However, Mohammed Akbar registered victory on the seat with 1,36,320 votes which accounts for 56.85% of votes. The seat was retained by BJP in 2008, 2013. Meanwhile, Congress registered victory in 2003 and 2018.

Konta seat of Sukma District

Third seat on which people have several types of poll prediction is Konta seat of Sukma District of Bastar Division. Here, Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma is facing a high anti-incumbency wave for three reasons, Communist Party Marxist candidate Manish Kunjam and BJP candidate Soyam Mukka are giving tough fight. Additional problem has been created by Sarva Adi Dal ( converted Christian tribals) and Hamar Samaj Party ( Chhattisgarh Sarva Adivasi Samaj – the most powerful social organization of tribals is this time contesting elections, and chances may it Congress votes. However, Kawasi has held the seat since 1998. As per election commission records he won the seat in 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013, 2018.

Congress president Dipak Baij, and Minister Mohan Markam, Vikram Mandavi are also facing similar anti-incumbency wave in their respective assembly constituencies. Meanwhile, on Dantewada seat Congress wanted to encash the legacy of Mahendra Karma and Devati Karma by giving ticket to Chhavindra Karma, but as the BJP succeed in managing the rebellion from Ojaswai Mandavi, late Bhima Mandavi wife, it seems to be a tough battle. S

Despite several politics-related permutations and combinations, the factors which keep influencing the voters are Congress and BJP manifesto including paddy procurement price, Tendu Patta, Naxalism, religious conversion, resentment in tribals, outsider vs insider and candidate selection by the political parties.

High Profile Seats

Narayanpur – Kedar Kashyap (former Minister BJP) Vs Chandan Kashyap (Congress MLA)

Kondagaon – Lata Usendi (former Minister BJP) Vs Mohan Markam( Minister Congress)

Keshkal – Nilkanth Tekam ( BJP candidate) Vs Sant Ram Netam ( Deputy Speaker Congress)

Dantewada – Chetram Atami ( BJP candidate) Vs Chhavindra Karma ( son of Late Mahendra Karma (Bastar Tiger) )

Antagarh - Vikram Usendi ( former Minister BJP) Vs Rup Singh Potai ( Congress candidate)

Konta – Soyam Mukka (BJP candidate) Vs Kawasi Lakhma ( Excise Minister Congress)

Chitrakoot – Vinayak Goel (BJP candidate) Vs Dipak Baij ( MP and Congress President)

Bijapur - Mahesh Gagda ( BJP former Minister) Vs Vikram Mandavi ( MLA Congress and chairman Bastar Development Authority)

Rajanandgaon- Dr. Raman Singh ( Former Chief Minister BJP ) Vs Girish Devangan ( Chairman State Minieral Development Corporation and left hand of Bhupesh Baghel Congress Candidate)

Kawardha - Vijay Sharma (BJP candidate ) Vs Forest Minister Mohd. Akbar Congress candidate

