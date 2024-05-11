 Uttarakhand Disaster: 2 Killed, 6 Injured As Incessant Rain Causes Havoc In State, Badrinath-Rishikesh Highway Closed; Visuals Surface
Uttarakhand Disaster: 2 Killed, 6 Injured As Incessant Rain Causes Havoc In State, Badrinath-Rishikesh Highway Closed; Visuals Surface

The Badrinath-Rishikesh highway has been closed near Sirobagadh, due to which passengers going to Badrinath and Kedarnath have been stopped at Srikot-Srinagar and Kaliyasod.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
article-image

Sirobagadh (Uttarakhand): Two persons were killed and six people sustained injuries as heavy rains created havoc near Peepal Kothi on the hilly areas of Uttarakhand and the Badrinath Highway. Seventeen more people were injured due to building damage.

Closure Of Badrinath-Rishikesh Highway

The Badrinath-Rishikesh highway has been closed near Sirobagadh, due to which passengers going to Badrinath and Kedarnath have been stopped at Srikot-Srinagar and Kaliyasod.

article-image

Srinagar Kotwal Hoshiyar Singh Pankholi said that care is being taken to ensure that passengers do not face any problems. Due to continuous debris falling in Sirobagadh, the road has not been opened yet.

Taking to social media platform X, Uttarakhand police wrote, "Due to continuous rain late at night, the national highway is blocked for traffic due to debris and stones falling from the hill near Sirobgadh situated on the border of Rudraprayag and Pauri districts. Its alternative route (via Chanti Khal) is also blocked."

Further details are awaited.

According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, thunderstorms with hail is predicted in Rudraprayag till Monday and rain in several parts of the State.

