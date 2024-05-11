 Viral VIDEO: Couple Seen Passionately ‘Making Love’ Outside BJP MLA Office In Protest Against OYO Rooms Closure In Chhattisgarh's Vaishali Nagar
Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
A video of a couple allegedly "making love" outside a Bharatiya Janata Party's leader's camp office in Chhattisgarh's Vaishali Nagar constituency is going viral on social media. 

In the video, the unidentified couple can be seen passionately kissing on the balcony of the office located at Jalebi Chowk. A poster of the local BJP leader and MLA Rikesh Sen is also clearly visible in the video.

As per reports, the incident was an act of protest after Sen ran a drive to close all OYO-run hotels in the area. 

Reports also suggest that according to Sen wherever the prostitution business was going on under the guise of OYO rooms, he personally reached those spots along with police and conducted raids.

Interestingly, Sen previously appeared in the news after a video had gone viral in which he was seen confronting a couple over their public display of love. The couple had told Sen that they had nowhere to go after a blanket ban on OYO rooms in the area.

