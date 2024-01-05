Chhattisgarh: As Lok Sabha Elections Loom, Sachin Pilot To Visit State To Supervise Congress's Strategy Next Week

Sachin Pilot | File pic

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot will visit the state by next week, the schedule for his visit is yet to be finalized, Congress Communication Department Head Sushil Anand Shukla told FPJ on Friday over phone.

Sachin Pilot's first visit to Chhattisgarh

It will be his first visit to Chhattisgarh, after he was appointed as in-charge of Congress unit Chhattisgarh. The purpose of his visit is quite clear, he will supervise Congress strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha election and review the preparation related to Congress Nyay Yatara led by our leader Rahul Gandhi, Shukla said.

In the context of the pilot’s Chhattisgarh visit, Congress State President Dipak Baij already invited the leader during his Delhi meeting, the Congress leader informed.

Congress to formulate strategy for LS

During the pilot’s maiden visit, Congress will review the assembly election results and try to form a comprehensive strategy so the mistakes of assembly results can be avoided, the source said.

There are apprehensions that discussion on the assembly poll results may create uproar in the Congress state unit for a brief period. However, party sources claimed that the state leadership this time was equipped in a better way so that the differences can easily be settled.