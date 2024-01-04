Bureaucratic Rejig: Chhattisgarh Govt Transfers 88 IAS Officers, Including 19 District Collectors

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

In a major higher authority level reshuffle, Bhartiya Janata Party-led Vishnu Deo Sai transferred 88 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and one Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. The major midnight decision on Wednesday has a greater impact on the politics of Chhattisgarh, and its effects could be easily felt in the coming days.

In this precision-oriented administrative surgery, the Sai government reshuffled the district collectors of the 19 state districts. As per the Chhattisgarh Government's General Administrative Department order,

1) 2013 batch IAS officer Gaurav Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new District Collector of Raipur.

2) 2006 batch IPS officer Mayank Shrivastava has been posted as the new Commissioner-cum-Director of Public Relations. Mayank Shrivastava has been posted as the Commissioner-cum-Director of Public Relations on deputation.

3) Secretary to Chief Minister and 2006 batch IAS officer P Dayanand has been given the additional charges of Secretary of Energy Department, Mineral Resources Department, Department of Public Relations, Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Power Companies, Secretary of Commerce and Industry (Rail Projects) Department and Aviation Department.

4) 1992 batch IAS officer Subrat Sahoo has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary of the Religious Trust and Endowment Department, with the additional charge of Director General of Thakur Pyarelal State Panchayat and Rural Development Institute.

5) 1994 batch IAS officer Manoj Kumar Pingua has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary of Home and Jail Department, and he has been given the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Climate Change Department and Chairman of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education.

6) 1997 batch IAS officer Niharika Barik has been posted as Principal Secretary of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, and she has been given the additional charges of Development Commissioner and Principal Secretary of the Electronics and Information Technology Department.

7) 2001 batch IAS officer Shahla Nigar has been posted as Agriculture Production Commissioner, and she has been given the additional charges of Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Biodiversity Department, Secretary of Agriculture (Horticulture, Fishery, Dairy and Gothan) Department and Sugarcane Commissioner.

8) 2002 batch IAS officer Dr Kamalpreet Singh has been posted as Secretary of the Public Works Department, and he has been given the additional charge of the General Administration Department.

9) 2003 batch IAS officer Pardeshi Siddharth Komal has been posted as the Secretary of the School Education Department.

10) 2003 batch IAS officer Govindram Churendra has been posted as the new Divisional Commissioner of the Surguja division.

11) 2004 batch IAS officer Prasanna R has been appointed as Secretary of the Higher Education Department, and he has been given the additional Officer on Special Duty of Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences.

12) 2004 batch IAS officer Anbalgan P has been appointed as Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department, and he has been given the additional charge of Religious Trust and Endowment.

13) 2004 batch IAS officer and Secretary of Labour Department Alarmelmangai D has been given the additional charge of Labour Commissioner.

14) 2005 batch IAS officer R Shangeeta has been posted as Commercial Tax (Excise), and she has been given the additional charge of Housing and Environment Department and Chairperson of Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board.

15) 2005 batch IAS officer Rajesh Sukumar Toppo, who was sidelined in the previous Congress government, has been posted as Special Secretary (Independent Charge) of the Water Resources Department.

16) 2005 batch IAS officer S Prakash has been posted as Secretary of Parliamentary Affairs Department and he has been given the additional charge of Secretary of Transport Department and Social Welfare Department.

17) 2005 batch IAS officer Topeshwar Verma has been posted as the Secretary of the Board of Revenue Bilaspur.

18) 2005 batch IAS officer and Secretary of Public Grievances Redressal Department and Director of Aviation Neelam Namdeo Ekka has been removed from the additional charges of Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Revenue and Disaster Management Department and Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Commissioner of Land Records.

19) 2006 batch IAS officer C R Prasanna has been posted as Secretary of the Cooperative Department.

20) 2006 batch IAS officer Bhuwnesh Yadav has been posted as Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

21) 2006 batch IAS officer S Bharathi Dasan has been posted as Secretary of Skill Development, Technical Education and Employment Department.

22) 2007 batch IAS officer Shammi Abidi has been posted as Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department.

23) 2007 batch IAS officer Basavraju S has been posted as Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, and he has been given the additional charge of Medical Education.

24) 2007 batch IAS officer Himshikhar Gupta has been posted as Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare Department, and he has been given the additional charge of Secretary of Commercial Tax (except excise and registration) Department.

25) 2007 batch IAS officer Mohammad Qaisar Abdul Haq has been posted as Secretary of the Commerce and Industries Department, and he has been given the additional charge of Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department.

26) 2007 batch IAS officer Yashwant Kumar has been posted as Director of the Rural Industries Department, and he has been given the additional charge of Managing Director of Chhattisgarh Handicraft Development Board, Managing Director of Chhattisgarh State Handloom Development & Marketing Cooperative Federation and Managing Director of Chhattisgarh Khadi and Rural Industries Board.

27) 2007 bath IAS officer Janak Prasad Pathak has been posted as Managing Director of Mandi Board.

28) 2008 batch IAS officer Bhim Singh has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of Chhattisgarh State Rural Development Agency.

29) 2008 batch IAS officer Rajesh Singh Rana has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of CREDA.

30) 2008 batch IAS officer Shikha Rajput Tiwari has been posted as Divisional Commissioner of Bilaspur division.

31) 2008 batch IAS officer Satyanarayan Rathore has been appointed as Durg Divisional Commissioner.

32) 2008 batch IAS officer Mahadeo Kawre has been posted as Director of Treasuries and Accounts.

33) 2008 batch IAS officer Narendra Kumar Dugga has been posted as Secretary of Trial Development, Scheduled Caste Development Department, OBC and Minority Development Department, and he has been given the additional charge of Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development Department.

34) 2009 batch IAS officer Dr Priyanka Shukla has been posted as Director of Veterinary Services and she has been given the additional charge of Director of Technical Education, Employment and Training.

35) 2009 batch IAS officer Kiran Kaushal has been appointed as Special Secretary (Independent Charge) of Commercial Tax (Registration).

36) 2009 batch IAS officer Dr Tamboli Ayyaj Fakirbhai has been posted as Commissioner of Chhattisgarh Housing Board.

37) 2009 batch IAS officer Saurabh Kumar has been posted as Director of Town and Country Planning, and he has been given the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer of Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran.

38) 2009 batch IAS officer Sunil Kumar Jain has been posted as Director of Mines and Geology, and he has been given the additional charge of Special Secretary of Mineral Resources Department, Energy Department and Mission Director of Jal Jeevan Mission.

39) 2009 batch IAS officer Kumar Lal Chauhan has been posted as the new Collector of Sarangarh-Bilaigarh.

40) 2009 batch IAS officer Bipin Manjhi has been appointed as the new Narayanpur Collector. 2009 batch IAS officer Doman Singh has been appointed as Special Secretary of Mantralaya, Nava Raipur.

41) 2009 batch IAS officer K D Kunjam has been posted as Special Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, and he has been given the additional charge of Managing Director of Civil Supplies Corporation.

42) 2009 batch IAS officer Anurag Pandey has been posted as the new Bijapur Collector.

43) 2009 batch IAS officer Jai Prakash Maurya has been appointed as Special Secretary of the Higher Education Department.

44) 2010 batch IAS officer Saransh Mittar has been posted as Special Secretary of the Agriculture Department.

45) 2010 batch IAS officer Padum Singh Alma has been posted as Special Secretary of the Technical Education and Employment Department.

46) 2010 batch IAS officer Ramesh Kumar Sharma has been appointed as Special Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, and he has been given the additional charge of Director of Land Records, Special Secretary of Religious Trust and Endowment Department and Managing Director of MARKFED.

47) 2010 batch IAS officer and Managing Director of Warehousing Corporation Ltd Dharmesh Kumar Sahu has been given the additional charge of Inspector General of Registration and Stamps.

48) 2011 batch IAS officer Bhure Sarveshwar Narendra has been posted as Secretary of the Chhattisgarh State Election Commission.

49) 2011 batch IAS officer Deepak Soni has been appointed Registrar of Cooperative Society and given the additional charge of Director of Food and Drug Administration.

50) 2011 batch IAS officer Bhoskar Vilas Sandeepan has been appointed as the new Surguja Collector.

51) 2011 batch IAS officer Sanjeev Kumar Jha has been posted as Director of Samagra Shikha.

52) 2011 batch IAS officer Jeevan Kishore Dhruv has been appointed as Managing Director of Chhattisgarh Matikala Board.

53) 2012 batch IAS officer Rajat Bansal has been posted as Commissioner of Commercial Tax (GST).

54) 2012 batch IAS officer Abhijit Singh has been posted as Kanker Collector.

55) 2012 batch IAS officer Ranbir Sharma has been posted as the new Bemetara Collector. 2012 batch IAS officer Pushpendra Kumar Meena has been posted as Secretary of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission.

56) 2012 batch IAS officer Taran Prakash Sinha has been posted as Joint Secretary of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department.

57) 2012 batch IAS officer Effat Ara has been posted as Director of Ayush.

58) 2012 batch IAS officer Divya Umesh Mishra has been appointed as Director of Public Instruction.

59) 2012 batch IAS officer Sanjay Agrawal has been posted as the new Rajnandgaon Collector.

60) 2013 batch IAS officer Namrata Gandhi has been appointed as the new Dhamtari Collector.

61) 2013 batch IAS officer Ajit Vasant has been appointed as the new Korba Collector.

62) 2013 batch IAS officer Vinit Nandanwar has been posted as Joint Secretary of Mantralaya.

66) 2013 batch IAS officer Indrajeet Singh Chandrawal has been posted as the new Balod Collector.

67) 2013 batch IAS officer Jagdish Sonkar has been appointed as the new Managing Director of the National Health Mission.

68) 2013 batch IAS officer Rajendra Kumar Katara has been posted as Director of SCERT, and he has been given the additional charge of Mission Director of the State Literacy Mission.

69) 2014 batch IAS officer Kundan Kumar has been posted as Director of the Urban Administration and Development Department.

70) 2014 batch IAS officer Richa Prakash Choudhary has been appointed as Collector Durg.

71) 2014 batch IAS officer Kuldeep Sharma has been appointed as Managing Director of State Text Book Corporation.

72) 2014 batch IAS officer Rituraj Raghuvanshi has been appointed as Director of Health Services. 2015 batch IAS officer D Rahul Venkat has been appointed as the new Collector of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur.

73) 2016 batch IAS officer Chandan Sanjay Tripathi has been posted as Director of Agriculture.

74) 2016 batch IAS officer Dr Fariha Alam Siddiqui has been appointed as Deputy Secretary of the School Education Department.

75) 2016 batch IAS officer Roktima Yadav has been posted as Director of the Social Welfare Department. 2016 batch IAS officer Deepak Kumar Agrawal has been posted as the new Gariaband Collector. 2016 batch IAS officer Tulika Prajapati has been posted as Director of the Women and Child Development Department.

76) 2016 batch IAS officer Padmini Bhoi Sahu has been posted as Director of Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation.

77) 2016 batch IAS officer Gopal Verma has been posted as Deputy Secretary of Mantralaya. 2017 batch IAS officer Akash Chhikara has been posted as the new Collector of Janjgir-Champa.

78) 2017 batch IAS officer Rohit Vyas has been posted as the new Surajpur.

79) 2017 batch IAS officer Mayank Chaturvedi has been posted as the new Dantewada Collector.

80) 2017 batch IAS officer Kunal Dudavat has been posted as the new Kondagaon Collector.

81) 2017 batch IAS officer Chandrakant Verma has been posted as the new Collector of Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai.

82) 2018 batch IAS officer Devesh Kumar Dhruv has been posted as Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Bhilai.

83) 2018 batch IAS officer Avinash Mishra has been posted as the new Commissioner of Raipur Municipal Corporation. 2019 batch IAS officer Vishwadeep has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of Jila Panchayat Raipur. 2020 batch IAS officer Prateek Jain has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Commercial Tax (GST).