Chhattisgarh: Armed Robbers Loot Over ₹5.62 Cr in Cash & Jewellery From Axis Bank in Raigarh

Raipur: Unidentified masked robbers armed with weapons raided the Axis Bank branch located in Dhimrapur, Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday, looting cash and precious jewellery worth more than ₹5.62 crores.

According to information from Raigarh police, the robbers entered the bank as it opened its gates around 9 am, overpowered the bank employees with the weapons they were wielding.

One bank employee injured grievously

The robbers inflicted serious injuries on one of the bank employees, creating panic and terror among the staff. As the attack was unprecedented, the robbers managed to escape with the stolen money before any action could be taken to prevent the robbery, the police said.

However, all the activities during the incident were captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the bank. Preliminarily, the police suspect the involvement of seven raiders. After the incident, senior police officials, including IG Ajay Yadav, SP Sadanand Kumar, and DIG Ram Gopal, visited the bank to conduct an inspection, as reported by local journalist Bipin Mishra.

On the instructions of the IG, the police formed several teams to apprehend the robbers. Meanwhile, an abandoned bike was found in Kharsia.

While speaking to the media, IG Ajay Yadav stated that the police have recovered a bike believed to have been used in the bank heist. However, the number plate on the bike was found to be fake, and police teams are conducting continuous raids to apprehend the robbers.

Robbers caught on camera looting axis bank | FPJ

IG hints at involvement of highly organised interstate gang

In the bank robbery, the perpetrators made off with ₹4.19 crore in cash and jewelry valued at ₹1.40 lakh, according to the IG.

The IG hinted at the involvement of a highly organised interstate gang of robbers who conducted thorough reconnaissance of the bank and executed the raid in a well-planned manner.

Meanwhile, DIG Ram Gopal informed that the forensic team had already begun their work, and the apprehension of the robbers is imminent.

The police also issued alerts to nearby states Odisha and Jharkhand in connection with this highly sophisticated bank robbery.