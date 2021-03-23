Chhattisgarh: 5 killed, 14 injured as Maoists blow up bus carrying DRG jawans

Raipur: Chhattisgarh witnessed one of the brutal naxal attacks of the year. A bus carrying 30 DRG jawans, while returning to district headquarters after anti-naxal operations came under attack by an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion triggered by Naxals on Tuesday evening around 5pm. It claimed five lives.
The land mine trigger claimed the lives of four jawans of District Reserve Guards (DRG) including a driver and injured 14 jawans. IG Bastar Sundarraj P said. Two received serious injuries, he said.
The incident took place at around 4.30 pm on Kanhargaon-Kadenar road Police Station limits Daudai. Additional reinforcement was sent to the place of incident. Arrangements were made to send the injured jawans to Raipur by Airforce helicopter, the IG said.
Director General of Chhattisgarh police DM Awasthi confirmed the attack.
Sources said, one after another, three IED explosions occurred on the Kanhargaon-Kadenar road, and the driver lost the control over the bus and the vehicle turned into debris.
Till the time Maoists have not taken responsibility for the brutal attack. Meanwhile, sources within the police department said, the attack might have been carried out by Maoists Small Action Group (SAG).
Governor Anusuiya Uikey expressed her condolence over the naxal incident in which four jawans martyred and wished for speedy recovery of the injured jawans.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel criticized the act of Naxals saying it as a cowardly act and outcome frustration of Naxals. They have become hopeless due to continuous success of security forces in their actions.
He instructed the officials to provide best treatment to the injured jawans and the DG to monitor the situation, the official press release of the government said.
The question of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) breach raised.
On the issue of Naxal attack, in which a passenger bus full of DRG jawans blew up special DG Naxal Operation Ashok Juneja briefed the media in Raipur on Tuesday evening and said the jawans went into the jungle on the special input of heavy Maoist presence in the area. The bus came under an IED explosion which might have planted earlier. However, before the police party went through the route, we deployed a road opening party in the area. Even after that the incident occurred. The police department and security experts are taking the issue very seriously. Such an incident occurred after a long time.
The special DG Naxal Ops denied any security breach.
Chhattisgarh police released the names of the martyred DRG jawans who lost their lives in the brutal naxal attack are as under:
Jay Lal Uikey- resident village- Kasawahi ( Head constable)
Karan Dehari, resident -Antagarh
Sevak Lal Salam, resident- Kanker
Pawan Mandavi, resident - Bahigaon
Vijay Patel, resident - Narayanpur
Injured Jawn air- lifted to Raipur from Naryanpur
Naryan Netam,
Umesh Shori, Prem Chand Patra
Hemchandra Patra,
Ramesh Shori
Sakendra Netam
Hemashwar Patra
