Chhattisgarh: 5 killed, 14 injured as Maoists blow up bus carrying DRG jawans

Raipur: Chhattisgarh witnessed one of the brutal naxal attacks of the year. A bus carrying 30 DRG jawans, while returning to district headquarters after anti-naxal operations came under attack by an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion triggered by Naxals on Tuesday evening around 5pm. It claimed five lives.

The land mine trigger claimed the lives of four jawans of District Reserve Guards (DRG) including a driver and injured 14 jawans. IG Bastar Sundarraj P said. Two received serious injuries, he said.

The incident took place at around 4.30 pm on Kanhargaon-Kadenar road Police Station limits Daudai. Additional reinforcement was sent to the place of incident. Arrangements were made to send the injured jawans to Raipur by Airforce helicopter, the IG said.