Chhattisgarh: IAS officer accused of rape appointed as special secretary

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Government has issued a circular on Monday stating new postings of five officers of Indian Administrative Services (IAS) includes Janak Prasad Pathak, Richa Prakash Choudhary, Rahul Dev, Akash Chikara.
Janak Prasad Pathak was appointed as special secretary revenue and disaster management. Meanwhile, Richa Prakash Choudhary was appointed as additional collector Durg, Rahul Dev has been appointed Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Zila Panchayat Surajpur, Ravi Mittal CEO Zila Panchayat Raigarh, and Akash Chikara Zila Panchayat Panchyat Mahasamund.
However, the new order of the Chhattisgarh government’s General Administration Department dragged into controversy when Janak Prasad Pathak name was highlighted in the media.
Chhattisgarh’s BJP State President Vishnu Dev Sai said, the officer was accused of rape, was on bail and got suspended by the state government. In a state where crime against women has escalated, making such appointments reflects the intention of Congress led state government, Sai said.
However, in the case Chhattisgarh Minister Ravindra Choubey said, the officer got relaxation from some tribunal on the basis of that he has been given appointment. Apart from it, he was not given any other postings or any other charge.
Chhattisgarh state women commission chairman Kiranmai Nayak said, actually I am unaware on which grounds such an appointment was made. But if the case is brought in the knowledge of the commission, then surely action will be taken according to the law.
Social activist Manjeet Kaur said, in these types of cases it has been observed that powerful get all type of help from the loopholes of the system so it is the duty of the government and administration to provide all sorts of protection to the victims so that they can get justice, even in this case also.
