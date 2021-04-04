Chhattisgarh: 22 jawans killed in Bijapur Naxal attack

At least 22 security personal have lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack. So far 17 bodies have been recovered from the site of the encounter today, said Chhattisgarh Director-General of Police DM Awasthi on Sunday. Local sources on the ground claimed that the death toll figures may shoot up to 28.

As per the latest inputs, 31 jawans injured in the gunfight have been admitted to the hospitals at Bijapur, Jagdalpur, and Raipur, but the number may surge up to 37, the sources said.

Notably, seven critically injured jawans were airlifted to Raipur, on Saturday, and admitted to a private hospital.

Chhattisgarh government, on Saturday, issued a press release stating that five security forces were killed and 12 injured in a fierce encounter between the forces and Naxals in the Bijapur district.

After the release, no official figure was released by the police department or Chhattisgarh government till the report was filed. Senior security officials were tight-lipped and did not respond to any query.

Meanwhile, a local journalist, Naidu, said if the figure continues to keep on increasing it may prove to be another brutal massacre of jawans after Tadmetla (2010) or Minpa (2020) in South Bastar.

In the Tadmetla attack, CRPF lost 76 brave jawans.

HM Amit Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, ensures to provide all support to end Naxal menace

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on phone on Sunday and jointly vowed to fight the Naxal menace till the end, an official communique said.

The Chief Minister informed HM Amit Shah that the damage caused to the security forces in the encounter is tragic. But the security forces are strong, and we will win this fight against Naxalite violence.

Meanwhile, HM Amit Shah told the Chief Minister that the Union Government and the State Government will together win this fight. He said that whatever help is needed from the central government, will be given to the state government.

He also instructed the Director-General of CRPF to visit the site of the incident.