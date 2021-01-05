Chhattigarh a crime capital: BJP neta

Raipur

Due to unchecked unemployment, crime rate in Chhattisgarh has escalated and now it is being identified as the ‘crime capital’, said BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Chhattisgarh D Purandeswari on Tuesday.

Purandeswari said the unprecedented hike in crimes in the state has made the citizens insecure and blamed the state of failing to curb the spurt.

Interacting with the media during her visit to Mahasamund district, she said rising unemployment among youth is the key reason for the rising graph of crime.

On a daily basis, molestation of girls, loot, murder, and kidnapping is being reported. The menace of drugs is also on the rise, the BJP state in-charge said. She added that the state government, rather than control the problem,seems to be promoting it.