Chethana Raj death: Shetty's Cosmetic Centre had no license to peform fat-free cosmetic surgery, says district health officer

In the latest development in Kannada actor Chethana Raj's death, District Health Officer Bengaluru Urban on Wednesday served notice to Shetty's Cosmetic Centre where the deceased actor had undergone a surgery as it had license only to run a polyclinic and dispensary, not for procedure they did on Chethana.

District Health Officer, Bengaluru Urban Dist said, "Shetty's Cosmetic Centre need to submit a written explanation of this incident. If they don't respond, necessary action will be taken."

"Shetty's Cosmetic Centre had license only to run a polyclinic and dispensary, not for procedure they did (on Chethana Raj). They need to submit a written explanation of this incident. If they don't respond, necessary action will be taken," the district officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shetty's Cosmetic Centre had license only to run a polyclinic&dispensary, not for procedure they did (on Chethana Raj). They need to submit a written explanation of this incident. If they don't respond, necessary action will be taken: District Health Officer, Bengaluru Urban Dist pic.twitter.com/uDorBcEFZL — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

Best known for her roles in Kannada TV shows, Chethana died after undergoing fat-free cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru's private hospital.

The 21-year-old's family members alleged that Chethana passed away due to doctors' negligence.

Reportedly, Chethana was admitted to the hospital for the surgery on May 16. However, she developed complications as fluid began to accumulate in her lungs.

Chethana breathed her last on Tuesday and her family members are in deep shock ever since they learned about her demise. Chethana's parents have even lodged a complaint against the hospital.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 07:42 PM IST