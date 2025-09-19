 Chennai Weather News: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Anticipated In These Regions Of Tamil Nadu
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light rainfall for the next few days. The coastal regions are also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
Chennai Weather | Photo Credit: Representative Image

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light rainfall for the next few days. The coastal regions are also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The persistent rain is anticipated to alleviate the intense heat; however, it may also result in problems such as water accumulation and electricity failures in significant areas. The meteorological agency has recommended that residents adhere to the guidelines and restrict their outdoor activities to prevent any disruptions.

Today's temperatures and humidity

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Monday, the capital city woke up at 05: 58 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 6: 24 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 87 per cent.

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

The rainfall is predicted in Chennai, Cuddalore, Vellore, Western Ghats, Puducherry, Karaikal, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Ariyalur, Tenkasi, Coimbatore, Theni, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu. The residents of Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, September 19, 2025. The rainfall led to waterlogging in several areas of the city.

Weather tips

If you're planning to go outdoors, it's advisable to stay hydrated and wear light, breathable clothing. Keeping an umbrella handy could help in case of sudden rain spells. It's also a good idea to avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours when the heat and humidity are at their highest.

