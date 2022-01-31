Chennai: Tripura woman held for forcing 4 minors into flesh trade; 4 cops transferred for neglect

Four minor girls, aged 14-17, were transported from Tripura to Chennai by force into the flesh trade. The police rescued the victims, and arrested the main accused.

The main identified as Chalema Khatun, was arrested during a search for the absconding suspects. According to reports, Chalema Khatun belongs to Tripura's Sunamukhi village. It was along with her husband, Anwar Hussain, that the kids were brought to Chennai under the dark of getting them in a massage parlour and a hospital.

Alauddin, Moinudeen and Alamgir Hussain, being the associates of Chalema, were reported to have sexually assaulted the girls along filming them. Later, they blackmailed and forced them into prostitution.

An FIR was registered under sections pertaining to POCSO Act, The IT Act (Violation of Privacy), JJ Act and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

As per the FIR, the police control room had gotten information on Republic Day, January 26, about the flesh trade and Kelambakkam police were alerted. Four policemen visited the spot and allowed the accused to leave after taking a bribe instead of rescuing the victims.

Four policemen attached to Kelambakkam station were also transferred for dereliction of duty, as reported by the New Indian Express.

