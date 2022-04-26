Chennai: 31 more students test positive for COVID-19 in IIT-Madras, tally stands at 111

Chennai: With 32 new coronavirus infections being reported at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) today, the total number of Covid cases climbed to 111.



On Monday, chief minister MK Stalin reviewed strategies for management of COVID-19 and preparations made by the districts for a special mega camp.

On May 8, the state will have at least 1 lakh vaccination camps targeting more than one crore adults who are due for the second dose of vaccine against coronavirus.



Tamil Nadu on Monday registered 55 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 34,53,607



Principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan had paid a visit to the students who tested positive at various hostels inside the campus. With the surge in cases he appealed to them "to not panic". In a video shared by the health department, Radhakrishnan is seen interacting with the students.

Radhakrishnan advised the students on campus to monitor their health and maintain social distancing.

India's COVID-19 count witnessed a slight dip as the country reported 2,483 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

On Monday, India logged in 2,541 COVID-19 cases.

With 2,483 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,62,569, while the active cases dipped to 15,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,23,622 with 1,399 new fatalities as Assam reconciled 1,347 deaths and Kerala 47 due to the infection, the ministry data stated.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 12:29 PM IST