The roof of a bar collapsed in Chennai

According to preliminary information, three people lost their lives after the roof of a popular bar in Chennai's Alwarpet area on the busy Chamiers Road collapsed on Thursday (March 28).

The incident took place at the popular Sekhmet Bar.

The cause of the roof collapse is not clear yet and rescue teams are at the site to check if anyone is trapped.

Sekhmet Pub building on Chamiers Road, Chennai, collapses. Three persons feared trapped under debris. Rescue efforts on. pic.twitter.com/3lT97Bfb1N — D Suresh Kumar (@dsureshkumar) March 28, 2024

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)