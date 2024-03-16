 Video: 2 Labourers Killed As Roof Of Under-Construction Resort Collapses In UP's Bahraich
According to the police, at the time of the mishap, eight labourers were working beneath the structure.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Video: 2 Labourers Killed As Roof Of Under-Construction Resort Collapses In UP's Bahraich

UP: In a tragic incident, two labourers lost their lives after the roof of an under-construction resort suddenly collapsed on Friday night, said Police.

The incident occurred at the Laser Resort situated along the Bahraich-Sitapur highway in the rural Kotwali area of Bahraich.

While some faced minor injuries, two of them died as the roof caved in.

Bodies Of Deceased Recovered After Hours Of Rescue Ops

After hours of rescue operations, the bodies of the deceased were recovered, and the injured were rushed to Bahraich Medical College for treatment. The rescue operation also involved assistance from SDRF teams and the deployment of heavy machinery to rescue the trapped labourers.

