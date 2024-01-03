 Lucknow Building Collapse: Residents Panic As Under-Construction Structure Falls Like Pack Of Cards, Video Shows Moment House Came Crashing Down
Lucknow Building Collapse: Residents Panic As Under-Construction Structure Falls Like Pack Of Cards, Video Shows Moment House Came Crashing Down

An under-construction building reduced to rubble in Aryanagar of Naka area in Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
A house and an under-construction structure collapsed in Lucknow's Aryanagar on January 3 | ANI

Lucknow: A house and an under-construction structure next to it was reduced to a rubble in Aryanagar of Naka area in Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, January 3. Work was underway to clear the debris. No injuries or casualties were reported.

According to reports and the neighbours, the collapse was so strong that cracks developed in the neighbouring houses of the structure that came crushing down.

A video captured the very moment when the house came crashing down.

Manisha Singh, ADCP Central, Lucknow said after visiting the spot, "We received info that a crack has developed in an under-construction building after which the administration immediately reached the spot and removed the people from the building. The building has collapsed. No casualty has been reported. Further investigation is underway."

The video of the incident was shared by users on X (formerly Twitter).

Several netizens also took to X and shared the information that the building was being constructed illegally.

There was smoke and dust all over after the under-construction building collapsed, showed videos shared from the spot.

Initially, the building collapse caused chaos in the surrounding areas. The police and the rescue teams soon reached the site of building collapse after receiving information about the incident.

Second such incident

The incident of under-construction building collapsing comes a day after a residential building collapsed in Lucknow's Wazir Hasanganj road. Police said that those trapped under debris were rescued and immediately admitted to the hospital.

