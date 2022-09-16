Cheetahs coming to India: All you need to know about the world's fastest mammal

Representative image | File

How cheetahs got extinct in India:

In 1947, Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo of Koriya, Surguja, (Chhattisgarh) killed the last three cheetahs in India; this Cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952.

In 16th century, during mughal empire the first Cheetah in the world to be bred in captivity was in India, During the era of akbar there were 10,000 cheetahs and about 1,000 of them in his court. As per a BBC report, from 1799 to 1968, there were at least 230 cheetahs in India.

There isn't any specific answer as to why the cheetahs went extinct in India, but according to experts, the habit of hunting led to their extinction.

When are the Cheetas coming back to India:

After nearly seven decades of being extinct, Cheetahs are set to reappear on Indian soil, India is all set to welcome eight cheetahs on September 17. The cheetahs are being brought from Namibia as a part of a special agreement with India, Cheetas went extinct in 1952 in India.

The idea changed into first recommended in 2009 with the aid of using Dr. Laurie Marker, Bruce Brewer, and Stephen J O’Brien to Indian conservationists, with the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) CCF, is a not-for-earnings organization, established in Namibia, which goes closer to saving and rehabilitating cheetahs withinside the wild.

For the past 12 years,Dr. Marker has worked on the Indian government's initiative, conducting site assessments and drafting plans for the introduction of cheetahs.

In 2020, the Supreme Court of India authorized the petition for a pilot reintroduces the species to India.

In July 2020, India and the Republic of Namibia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the conservation of cheetah. Over this, they agreed to donate India's first 8 cheetahs at some point during the release of the program. This is the primary time that an initiative to introduce southern African cheetah could be added to India, or in Asia, or on every other continent.

About the Eight cheetahs:

The eight Cheetahs that are being brought into India are five females and three males. The five cheetahs are aged between two and five years, while the male cheetahs are aged between 4.5 and 5.5 years.

The first Cheetah, which was discovered with its brother at the age of two, was discovered in southeast Namibia, close to the town of Gobabis.

In July 2020, a farm close to the CCF center was where the second female cheetah, which was between three and four years old, was seized.

A private game reserve is where the third female, who is two and a half years old, was born. Its mother had been returned into the wild two years prior and was a participant in the CCF's rehabilitation program.

The age of the fourth and fifth female cheetahs is similar, being roughly five years old. One of them was discovered emaciated in 2017 by agricultural workers. Before being brought into the CCF, the farm workers nursed the cheetah back to health.

Among the 3 male cheetahs, are brothers, elderly around five and half years. The siblings were dwelling on the CCF reserve at Otjiwarongo in Namibia on the grounds that July 2021.

The third male cheetah is elderly four and half years old. It changed into being born on the Erindi Private Game Reserve in March 2018.

Each cheetah has been vaccinated, satellite collar, and is kept in isolation at the CCF center in Namibia. These cheetahs had been decided on primarily based totally on an evaluation of health, wild disposition, looking skills, and capacity to make contributions to genetics in an effort to bring about a robust founder population.

How will cheetahs get here in India?

The Boeing 747 'Jumbo Jet' plane which is taking the eight cheetahs to India is a B747-four hundred passenger jet. The jet cabin has been changed to permit cages to be secured withinside the most important cabin of the plane, with the intention to nevertheless permit vets to have complete get admission to the cats for the duration of the flight.

The plane sporting the cheetahs on their ancient transcontinental challenge is flying overnight, so the animals will journey for the duration of the best hours of the day, arriving in Jaipur, Saturday morning on, September 17.

From Jaipur, the cheetahs could be transferred with the aid of using a helicopter to Kuno National Park, wherein they may be welcomed with the aid of using a delegation led with the aid of using PM Modi.

Some traits of the cheetah:

- Cheetah's are planet's quickest creatures and are known for their super speed

-A Cheetah pursue high speed quickly, and covers only 200-300 meters

-The name Cheetah comes from a Hindi word, chita, signifying 'spotted one'

-In ancient Egypt the cheetah was considered to be sign of royalty