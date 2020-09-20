'Chauvinist sissy, eunuch': Kangana Ranaut attacks journalist for questioning her claim on Bollywood's 'sexual predators'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday called a journalist a "chauvinist sissy" and "eunuch" when he questioned her claim on sexual predators who "flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party."

The Twitter war came as Ranaut, supporting actor Payal Ghosh on her allegation of sexual harassment against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, said that many big heroes had done that to her too.

"What #PayalGhosh says many big heroes have done this to me also, suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, take appointment for work and come home but force himslef on you," she said.

In another tweet, she said, "Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday, they do the same to young vulnerable men also,I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap."

Journalist Ajay Kumar, Consulting Editor - India TV, tweeted saying that "when women think-rethink & take yrs 2 complain, its misconstrued as opportunism (sic)."

"'Q' is Y did u let these 'big hero' do all u mentioned 2 U. U cd hv kicked them where it hurts most. Y nt prevent predators 4m day 1,rather than take yrs of shit.When women think-rethink & take yrs 2 complain,its misconstrued as opportunism @KanganaTeam #AnuragKashyap #PayalGhosh," he said.

In response, Kangana tweeted, "So you are saying I called for it!! Ha ha what else to expect from chauvinist sissy like you, people like you will ask me names then proofs, I have no videos, I know it will just end up as an opportunity for vultures like you to extort money from these powerful people..."

"...and after taking advantage of my harassment you all will humiliate and silence me, that’s why I never complained to anyone. And yes!! I did hit them where it hurts the most I settle my own scores, take my own revenge, I don’t ask eunuchs like you for help Slightly smiling face," she said in another tweet.