Chaudhary Charan Singh death anniversary: All you need to know about 5th Prime Minister of India |

Chaudhary Charan Singh served as the 5th Prime Minister of India between 28 July 1979 and 14 January 1980. Historians and people alike frequently refer to him as the 'champion of India's peasants.'

He was born on born on 23 December 1902 and died on 29 May 1987 at the age of 84.

India observes National Farmers Day or Kisan Diwas on December 23 every year, commemorating his contributions towards the upliftment of farmers in the country.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was a farmer leader. He introduced several policies to ensure improvement in the lives of farmers in the country.

Born in Uttar Pradesh’s Noorpur, Chaudhary Charan Singh served as the Prime Minister of India from July 28, 1979, to January 14, 1980. His efforts towards bettering the lives of farmers in the country won him the title ‘champion of India’s peasants'.

From pre-independence to post-independence, Chaudhary Charan Singh played a key role in the shaping of India’s agricultural sector by advocating and passing different bills for farmers’ reforms.

Several schemes were introduced to elevate the social status of farmers during his tenure as the prime minister of India.

He also played a leading role in the agricultural sector of the country by introducing the bills of farmers' reforms.

For his exemplary work and journey from farmer to becoming a head of state, the government of India decided, in the year 2001, to mark Singh’s birth anniversary as the day for celebrating Kisan Diwas.

The Zamindari Abolition Act, of 1950, was one of the first major agrarian reforms of the Government of India after its independence in 1947. It was a pioneering act.

(with inputs from sources)