Navi Mumbai: Residents demand proper cleaning of gutters, nullahs in Kharghar

The residents of Kharghar are not happy due to shoddy job being done by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PCMC) as part of the pre-monsoon work. They alleged that the gutters and nulllahs were not cleaned properly.

According to residents, gutters in sectors 16, 17 and 18 in the Kharghar node are not cleaned as one can see plastic and trash. They fear that during heavy downpours, the gutter water along with trash will overflow on the roads. “As the gutters have not been cleaned properly, it may pose a smooth hurdle in the smooth flow of water during monsoon,” said Vijay Chavhan, NCP leader.

“If sewage is not removed before the onset of monsoon, rainwater can seep into the streets and social premises. Also, a large amount of garbage has accumulated in the nallah adjacent to Celebration society and poisonous snakes have been found in the area. CIDCO did not carry out monsoon works in the area properly last year”, added Chavan. “The civic administration has taken note of grievances and has assured to clean the drains and gutters before the onset of monsoon,” concluded Chavan.

