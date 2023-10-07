Chattisgarh: 'Modi Equivalent To Chinese Goods', Priyanka Gandhi Taunts PM, Criticises BJP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | File pic

Raipur/Kanker: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addressed a mass public gathering during her one day visit to Chhattisgarh’s North Bastar district Kanker on Friday and during her speech she praised the Baghel government works related to welfare and uplift of poor people contemporary she criticized Modi government promises and equated it to Chinese goods, which has no guarantee once it is out from the shop.

Prime Minister Modi Ji’s promises are like Chinese products which have no guarantee and warranty once it is out of the shop, Priyanka Gandhi alleged.

When the central government employees demanded an old pension scheme, the government said it has insufficient funds, but to buy planes worth crores of rupees, give waiver in corporate taxes, from where the money comes, the Congress leader questioned.

In Congress government rule, common men were getting the cylinder at the cost ₹425 and ration of ₹60, now people cannot think of getting on such rates. Common people were compelled to purchase a cylinder at exorbitant prices such as more than ₹1125 per cylinder .

BJP government works only for the super rich

The Modi government is ill-sensitive towards the needs of the poor and middle class, Priyanka said. Common men pay tax, and it was spent on the luxury of the Modi government's industrial friends. People are still waiting for ₹15 lakh to be credited in their accounts but now the Modi ji is mum over it, she criticized.

In comparison to the Modi government, the state's Bhupesh Baghel government has done a marvelous job in uplifting the poor, marginalized, weaker section and middle-class society, the leader said.

She also promised to carry out a caste census similar to Bihar, if the Congress government repeats in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi praises CM Baghel's work

She praised the works executed in the five years tenure of Baghel government and said, the Baghel led Congress government worked for the tribals, unprivileged class. She appreciated Baghel government works on PESA, implementation of the old pension scheme and others.

The Chhattisgarh government took a decision on what is better for the people of here, the Congress leader mentioned.

A farmer earns only ₹25 a day meanwhile, Modi friends are minting money up to ₹16,000 crore per day, Priyanka alleged.

Moreover, Baghel government takes decisions which are good for the public of Chhattisgarh.

In the last forty years, the unemployment rate skyrocketed and broke all the records. Meanwhile, the Modi government has not spared the Public Sector Units which were established in the Nehru era to provide jobs to the unemployed, Priyanka criticized.

She appealed to the gathering to re-form a pro-public Congress government so that their development can be smooth and ensured.

BJP's defense

However, on Priyanka’s allegations, BJP counterattack CM Baghel and said, a day ago they have launched Bhu-Pe app which has collection of massive scams and corruption carried out by Bhupesh Baghel government. More than 50,000 people visited the app and somehow, if she missed, they will again send her the link, BJP said.

