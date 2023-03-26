Change in composition of express trains, details inside

Representative Photo |

Railways have decided to change the composition of the following trains as per details given below.

Train No.18519 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express with effect from 28.05.2023 and with revised augmentation from 31.05.2023

Train No.18520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam Express with effect from 30.05.2023 and with revised augmentation from 02.06.2023.

Changed composition form 28.05.2023:

One First AC, One AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General second class including one Guard's Brake Van and One Generator Van.

Revised composition form 31.05.2023:

One First AC, Two AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General second class including one Guard's Brake Van and One Generator Van.

Train No.22847 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express with effect from 28.05.2023 and with revised augmentation from 11.06.2023

Train No.22848 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam Express with effect from 30.05.2023 and with revised augmentation from 13.06.2023.

Changed composition form 28.05.2023:

One AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General second class including one Guard's Brake Van and One Generator Van.

Revised composition form 11.06.2023:

One AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General second class including one Guard's Brake Van and One Generator Van.

Train No 22882 Bhubaneshwar-Pune Express with effect from 30.05.2023 and with revised augmentation from 06.06.2023

Train No 22881 Pune-Bhubaneshwar Express with effect from 01.06.2023 and with revised augmentation from 08.06.2023

Changed composition form 30.05.2023:

One First AC, One AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 3 General second class including one Guard's Brake Van and One Generator Van.

Revised composition form 06.06.2023:

One First AC, Two AC-2 Tier, 7 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 3 General second class including one Guard's Brake Van and One Generator Van.

Train No.12879 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Bhubaneswar Superfast Express with effect from 31.05.2023 and with revised augmentation from 07.06.2023.

Train No 12880 Bhubaneswar- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Superfast Express with effect from 29.05.2023 and with revised augmentation from 05.06.2023

Revised composition from 29.05.2023:

One First AC, One AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 3 General second class including One Guard's Brake Van, One Generator Van and One Pantry Car.

Revised composition from 05.06.2023:

One First AC, Two AC-2 Tier, 7 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 3 General second class including One Guard's Brake Van, One Generator Van and One Pantry Car.

Train No.20858 Sai Nagar Shirdi - Puri Express with effect from 18.06.2023 and with revised augmentation from 24.06.2023

Train No 20857 Puri - Sai Nagar Shirdi Express with effect from 16.06.2023 and with revised augmentation from 23.06.2023.

Revised composition from 16.06.2023:

One First AC, One AC-2 Tier, 5 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General second class including One Guard's Brake Van, One Generator Van and One Pantry Car.

Revised composition from 23.06.2023:

One First AC, Two AC-2 Tier, 7 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 5 General second class cum One Guard's Brake Van and One Generator Van.

Train No.22865 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Puri Express Terminus with effect from 22.06.2023 and with revised augmentation from 29.06.2023

Train No 22866 Puri - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express with effect from 20.06.2023 and with revised augmentation from 27.06.2023

Revised composition from 20.06.2023:

One First AC, One AC-2 Tier, 5 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General second class including One Guard's Brake Van, One Generator Van and One Pantry Car.

Revised composition from 27.06.2023:

One First AC, Two AC-2 Tier, 7 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 5 General second class including One Guard's Brake Van and One Generator Van.

Passengers are requested to check the status of their waitlisted tickets before undertaking the journey.

For detailed timings at halts of these trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are advised to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their and other's safety.

Read Also Mumbai: First composite steel girder span installed in Sewree as part of MTHL package 1