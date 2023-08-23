Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander Shares First Image Of Moon's 'Flat' Landing Site; Pragyan Rover Deployed (Watch)

ISRO |

The Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 has released its first image following its successful landing on the moon's southern pole.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ISRO wrote: “The image captured by the Landing Imager Camera after the landing. It shows a portion of Chandrayaan-3's landing site. Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow. Chandrayaan-3 chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Soon after, Pragyan Rover was also deployed by Vikram Lander.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Previously, ISRO had announced the establishment of a communication link connecting the Vikram lander with MOX in Bengaluru. The Vikram lander also transmitted images of the moon captured during its descent.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the four pictures of the Lunar surface as India became the first country to land on the South Pole of the Moon on Thursday.

ISRO Chief credits all scientists for success

Meanwhile, ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Wednesday toasted the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, crediting it to the "pain and agony" of all the scientists who persevered on it, and expressed confidence that the space agency would similarly land a spacecraft on Mars in the coming years.

Acknowledging the contribution of a generation of leadership by the scientists of the country's space agency for the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success, he said this is an "incremental progress" and "definitely a huge one".

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)