 'Somnath Toh Naam Chandra Se Juda Hua Hai': What PM Modi Told ISRO Chief On Phone After Chandrayaan-3 Success (WATCH)
PM Modi, who was in Johannesburg for the BRICS Summit 2023, watched the Vikram Lander touch down on the Lunar sirface virtually from South Africa.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was the first to congratulate the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

He hailed ISRO for its historic achievement and then called up the Indian space organisation chief S Somnath to congratulate him.

The Prime Minister also reminded Somnath of how his name is related to Chandra, which is the Hindi word for Moon.

"Aapka to naam Somnath hai, aur Somnath to naam chandra se juda hua hai," PM Modi said on the phone, a video of which is going viral on social media.

