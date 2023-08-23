'Somnath Toh Naam Chandra Se Juda Hua Hai': What PM Modi Told ISRO Chief On Phone After Chandrayaan-3 Success (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was the first to congratulate the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

PM Modi, who was in Johannesburg for the BRICS Summit 2023, watched the Vikram Lander touch down on the Lunar sirface virtually from South Africa.

He hailed ISRO for its historic achievement and then called up the Indian space organisation chief S Somnath to congratulate him.

The Prime Minister also reminded Somnath of how his name is related to Chandra, which is the Hindi word for Moon.

"Aapka to naam Somnath hai, aur Somnath to naam chandra se juda hua hai," PM Modi said on the phone, a video of which is going viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)