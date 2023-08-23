From BBC To CNN: World Media Hails India & ISRO After Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Lands On Moon

World media hailed India and ISRO for their successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon on Thursday. India became the first country in the world to land on the South Pole of the Lunar surface.

"Chandrayaan-3: India makes historic landing near Moon's south pole," the BBC stated.

"India lands spacecraft near south pole of moon in world first," The Guardian wrote.

"India becomes only the fourth country to land on the Moon after Chandrayaan-3's successful descent," CNN stated.

"In Latest Moon Race, India Lands First in Southern Polar Region," The New York Times said.

About the Chandrayaan-3 mission

Chandrayaan-3's primary objective is to conduct a soft landing on the lunar surface, specifically near the south pole of the Moon, where water ice has been detected in permanently shadowed craters.

Vikram Lander & Rover's Objectives

The mission will consist of a lander and a rover, designed to explore the surface and analyze its composition. The rover will carry scientific instruments to study the Moon's soil and gather data to enhance our knowledge of its mineral and elemental composition.

Learning From Past Failures

Learning from the experiences of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO is focused on refining its landing technology and ensuring a successful touchdown. The mission is expected to showcase India's advancements in space technology and strengthen its position in the global space exploration community.

Chandrayaan-3 represents another step towards unraveling the mysteries of the Moon and could contribute valuable insights into its geological evolution, potential resources, and its significance for future human exploration endeavours.