Chandrayaan-2: ISRO releases first illuminated image of lunar surface

Bengaluru: Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday announced that Chandrayaan-2 has begun to study the spectroscopic of the lunar surface. ISRO on twitter, also shared the first illuminated image of the lunar surface clicked by Chandrayaan's payload IIRS.

Briefing about the proceduce, ISRO said Imaging Infrared Spectrometer (IIRS) on-board Chandrayaan-2 is designed to measure the reflected sunlight and emitted part of Moon light from the lunar surface in narrow and contiguous spectral channels.