Chandrasekhar Azad Birth Anniversary: life of the revolutionary figure

Chandra Shekhar Azad was one of the most prominent freedom fighters in the history of Indian Independence Movement. He was a revolutionary who reorganised the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) after the death of its founder Ramprasad Bismil.

Popularly known as ‘Azad’, Chandra Shekhar was born on July 23, 1906. He was born to Pandit Sitaram Tiwari and Jagran Devi in the Bhavra village, today known as Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh. Azad's mother wanted him to be a Sanskrit scholar and sent him to Kashi Vidyapeeth for further education.

Azad became attracted to ideals of independence and joined the non-cooperation movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi when he was just a 15 years old student. He was arrested because of it, and on being presented before the district magistrate, he gave his name as "Azad" (The Free), his father's name as "Swatantrata" (Independence) and his residence as "Jail". He also declared that the police would never capture him alive.

Azad played a pivotal role in Kakori Rail Dacoity in 1925, the train carried cash that belonged to the British treasury as members of HRA got resources for the freedom struggle by stealing from the Britishers themselves. He was also involved in the killing of assistant superintendent of police John Poyantz Saunders in 1928 to avenge the killing of Lala Lajput Rai. Bhagat Singh joined Azad to fight the British and Azad trained him in convert conducts. He was also involved in an attempt to blow up the Viceroy of India's train in 1929.