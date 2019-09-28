A brief account of incidents that led to the execution of legendary freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh

The youth hero and flag-bearer of revolution, Bhagat Singh remains in the memories of Indians vividly even after 88 years of his execution. The 23-year-old martyr is written down in history and represented in films, his story is told and retold in books and through plays; his words ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ are etched in the minds and hearts of millions of Indians for the unshaken courage and will he had to free India from the British rule.

Bhagat Singh was born in a politically aware family that followed Gandhi. Bhagat Singh burnt the books received by the British government as a part of the non-cooperation movement and enrolled in the National College in Lahore.

The Jallianwala Baug massacre and the ruthless killing of the unarmed Akali protesters at the Nankana Sahib in 1921 deeply moved him. He distanced himself from Gandhi’s non-violent approach after the Chauri Chaura incident in 1922 and aligned himself with the Young Revolutionary Movement. He then advocated violence as morally justifiable for the cause of freedom.