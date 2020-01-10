Chandrababu Naidu seeks people's support to protest against 3-capital proposal by Andhra Pradesh govt

Krishna: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday carried out a rally in Krishna district's Machilipatnam to seek people's support for his demand to retain the state capital in Amaravati.

Naidu also sought donations from people to continue his movement. He was accompanied by CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna.

TDP leaders and workers on Thursday held a sit-in protest on the national highway near Kanchikacharla against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government's proposal to shift state capital from Amaravati.