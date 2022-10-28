Chandra Grahan 2022: These are the cities in which the last lunar eclipse of the year will be visible

Representative image | Photo by Michael Kappeler / dpa / AFP

On October 25, many countries witnessed a partial solar eclipse. The next lunar eclipse will occur on November 8, 2022. This will be the second and last lunar eclipse that will be visible this year.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon, and earth are all aligned in the same row, and it occurs on full moon night because the earth is in the middle and the shadow falls on the moon.

The forthcoming eclipse will cover the entire moon with the earth's shadow during the maximum time of the eclipse. And on the earth, the umbrella shadow of the sun will rest.

According to media reports, the following cities will witness the forthcoming lunar eclipse:

Apart from India, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Tokyo, Manila, Beijing, Sydney, Jakarta, Melbourne, San Francisco, Washington, DC, and Mexico City will witness the lunar eclipse.