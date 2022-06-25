Chandigarh: Vigilance Bureau recover several gold, silver coins, cash, mobile phones from arrested IAS officer Sanjay Popli's residence

ANI

Several gold and silver coins, cash, expensive mobile phones and other electronic devices were recovered from Chandigarh residence of arrested IAS Sanjay Popli. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had earlier this week arrested the IAS officer in a graft case for allegedly demanding bribe in exchange of clearing tenders for laying a sewerage pipeline in Nawanshahr.

A total 12.5 kg gold, which includes nine gold bricks of one kg each, 3 kg silver and four iPhones were seized from his residence during the search by the Vigilance Bureau.

In connection with the investigation of the case, the Vigilance team had come to the Popli's house and was present at the time of the incident.

On June 21, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau had arrested Popli for allegedly demanding one per cent commission as bribe for clearance of tenders for laying a sewerage pipeline at Nawanshahr.

Meanwhile, days after Popli's arrest, his only law graduate son Kartik allegedly committed suicide today at his residence here with his licensed pistol.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The victim's mother alleged that Kartik, 27, died of a gunshot wound in the head when a team from the vigilance was present in the house in Sector 11.

She alleged that vigilance sleuths shot Kartik.

However, the local police said he allegedly shot himself on the first floor of the house after the vigilance team returned after the search operation.

The police said they had to open the door of Kartik's room forcefully and rush him to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research where he was declared dead.

"Kartik shot himself with a licensed weapon. Initial probe shows that he committed suicide," said Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal told the media.

(with agency inputs)