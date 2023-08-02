 Chandigarh News: NIA Raids 31 Locations In Punjab & Haryana
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided 31 locations across Punjab and Haryana to unravel and unearth the full contours of the conspiracy behind the March 19 attack on the High Commission of India in London and bring to book the various attackers and assailants.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
NIA Squad | Representative

The NIA probe to pinpoint culpability in the London attack and arrest the perpetrators, their associates and supporters based in India and abroad carried out extensive investigations into the incident to ensure such breach of security disrespect to the Indian National Flag or any threat to Indian interests abroad is repeated.

NIA Conducts Massive Raids

NIA conducted massive raids across the north-Indian states of Punjab and Haryana to unravel the bigger conspiracy behind the London attack. The raids led to the seizure of digital data containing information related to the accused persons involved in the attack on the High Commission and other incriminating documents and evidence. The districts where these searches took place today include Moga, Barnala, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar, Amritsar, Mukhtsar, Sangrur, Patiala, Mohali in Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana.

article-image

High Commission attacked in London

The High Commission of India in London was attacked in March by a group of about 50 persons, who committed criminal trespass, caused disrespect to the Indian National flag damage to public property and injuries to officials of the High Commission of India. The attack was organised by Gurcharan Singh, Dal Khalsa, UK; Avtar Singh Khanda of KLF, Jasvir Singh and many of their associates, both Indian and foreign nationals, who have been identified during the ongoing NIA investigations.

An Investigation team of the NIA had visited the UK in May 2023 to probe the attack. Subsequently, a crowdsourcing of information was also carried out to identify and collect information about UK-based entities and individuals involved in the incident, based on which the agency identified many of the attackers.

article-image

