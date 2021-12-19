Chandigarh municipal polls 2021: From free water to CCTVs and streetlights for women safety, here are Arvind Kejriwal's five promises; watch video

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday made five promises to the people in poll-bound Chandigarh if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power.

His five promises are:

1. End corruption using doorstep delivery of services

2. Clean garbage mountains

3. Free water for all

4. Municipality to look after development work in societies

5. CCTVs and streetlights for women safety

"If AAP comes to power in Chandigarh, we'll end corruption. For every municipality work, people spend money & take offs from offices due to long queues. So municipality officials will come to your residences for work,like in Delhi," said Kejriwal.

"These garbage dump mountains, like in Daddu Majra Colony, will be removed. We'll make sure Chandigarh becomes the most beautiful city in all of Asia, yet again. Water & electricity is free in Delhi. Chandigarh will also get free water," he added.

Know all about Chandigarh municipal polls 2021:

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled to be held on December 24 and the counting of votes will take place on December 27.

In view of elections, the administration has declared December 22, 23, 24, and December 27 as dry days.

A total of 203 candidates are in the fray for what is expected to turn out into a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Currently, the BJP enjoys a majority in the house with 20 councillors. Congress has five, while one is from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 05:56 PM IST