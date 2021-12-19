Chandigarh municipal elections 2021: Polling day, counting day, sensitive booths - here's all you need to know

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled to be held on December 24. The polling will start at 7:30 am and conclude at 5 pm.

Counting day:

The counting of votes will take place on December 27.

Sensitive polling booths:

The number of wards have been increased from 26 to 35. There will be a total of 694 polling booths of which 220 have been put in the category of sensitive booths. These places include Mauli Jagran, Mani Majra, Hallo Majra, village Daria, EWS colonies Dhanas, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, etc., reported Indian Express.

Total voters:

There are about 6,30,311 eligible voters. Of these, 3,30,713 are male and 2,99,581 are female.

Dry days during polls:

In view of elections, the administration has declared December 22, 23, 24, and December 27 as dry days.

Total candidates:

A total of 203 candidates are in the fray for what is expected to turn out into a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Current situation:

The BJP currently has a majority in the house with 20 councillors. Congress has five, while one is from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 06:19 PM IST