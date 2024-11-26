Chandigarh Club Blast: Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Man Throwing Crude Bomb At Badshah's Club; Probe Underway

Chandigarh: Two explosions were reported outside two clubs in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 on Monday night, raising concerns of a possible extortion attempt. The incident occurred near the Seville Bar and Lounge, owned by popular singer and rapper Badshah and the De' Orra Club. CCTV footage from the scene revealed a man throwing suspected crude bombs outside the clubs before fleeing the area.

In the viral CCTV footage, a man can be seen coming towards the club from the opposite side of the road. He then hurls a bomb towards the club causing a massive explosion at the place. The accused can be seen fleeing from the scene immediately as smoke billows from the explosion-hit club.

Senior Police Officials Rushed To The Spot

The explosions caused significant damage, shattering the window panes of both establishments. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Upon being alerted, the Chandigarh police and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) rushed to the scene to begin their investigation, as reported by NDTV.

Preliminary inquiries suggest an extortion attempt as a possible motive behind the blasts. However, officials are also examining another angle, which hints at a possible dispute between the partners of the two clubs. Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause and identify those responsible.

The Seville Bar and Lounge was launched by Badshah in December last year. Besides Seville, the 39-year-old rapper co-owns two other establishments: Sago Spicy Symphony and Sidera.

Petrol Bomb Hurled At Petrol Pump In Punjab

Last month, an explosion was reported at a petrol pump in Mansa district, Punjab, followed by an extortion attempt. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on October 27 in a drain near the petrol station. CCTV footage captured the blast, and the petrol pump owner, Khushwinder Singh, was alerted by his staff about the alarming event.

Shortly after the explosion, Singh received a WhatsApp message and a missed call from a foreign number. The message claimed responsibility for the blast and demanded Rs 5 crore, warning of dire consequences if the demand was not fulfilled.

The threat message explicitly stated that if the payment was not made, Singh's family home would be the next target. Describing the explosion as "just a trailer," the sender revealed that a grenade had been used as a warning. Alarmed by the threats, Singh lodged an FIR with the police, providing details of the extortion attempt.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to criminal intimidation and extortion.