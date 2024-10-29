 Punjab: CCTV Footage Shows Grenade Blast Reported At Petrol Pump In Mansa; Owner Receives Message Demanding ₹5 Cr
Prathamesh Kharade
Updated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Punjab: An explosion was reported at a petrol pump in the Mansa district of Punjab followed by an extortion message demanding Rs 5 crore from the owner. According to local police, the explosion occurred around 1 am. on October 27, in a drain directly in front of the petrol station. A CCTV camera nearby captured the blast that rocked the petrol pump late night.

Petrol Pump Owner Receives Extortion Message

Khushwinder Singh, the owner of the petrol pump, was informed of the incident by his staff. Following the explosion, Singh received a message and a missed call on WhatsApp from a foreign number. The message claimed responsibility for the blast, threatening more harm if a payment of Rs 5 crore was not made, according to an India Today report.

The sender also warned that if the demand was unmet, Singh's family home would be targeted next. According to the FIR Singh filed, the message described the initial explosion as 'just a trailer' and stated a grenade had been thrown near the station as a warning.

Police Probe Launched In The Matter

In response, police filed an FIR under sections 308 (4) for attempting to cause fear of death or grievous harm for extortion, and 351 for criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhagirath Meena shared the developments with the media, confirming that a forensic team had been called to analyze the explosion site and uncover further evidence on the nature of the blast.

According to the report, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) clarified its stance, stating it was not involved in the investigation since the case focused on extortion rather than national security or terror. The NIA also confirmed it had not dispatched any team to the site.

Local police are now working to identify the sender of the extortion message and assess if the threat extends beyond the initial explosion. The situation has created tension within the community as police intensify efforts to track down those behind this alarming incident.

