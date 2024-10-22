 Blast In Ordnance Factory Khamaria Jabalpur; 2 Reported Dead, 9 Injured
Blast In Ordnance Factory Khamaria Jabalpur; 2 Reported Dead, 9 Injured

The number of fatalities is yet to be confirmed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
File photo of Furanace Explosion at Jabalpur Central Ordnance Depot  | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive explosion was reported at Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Jabalpur on Tuesday morning. Nine employees have sustained severe injuries, and two are said to be dead. However, the number of fatalities is yet to be confirmed.

According to information, an aerial bomb exploded in the F6 section of the building of the Ordnance Factory on Tuesday morning. The explosion was so intense that the building collapsed. Many employees are reported to be buried. Nine staff members who were working at the accident site have reported severe burns. They were rushed to the hospital. It is also suspected that the two people died in the incident; however, there is no official confirmation.

Police and fire brigade have reached the spot, and the rescue operation is underway.

Similar incidents have been reported in the past at the Ordnance factory where defence hardware are manufactured.

Last year in December, a labourer sustained severe injuries after a detonator exploded while filling gunpowder in the grenades.

