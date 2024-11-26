 Badshah Chandigarh Club Blast: Lawrence Bishnoi's Close Aide Goldy Brar Takes Responsibility; FB Post Goes Viral
Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the blast at rapper-singer Badshah's club in Chandigarh. In a viral Facebook post, he stated that the members of his gang had called the club owners for 'protection money', however, they ignored their calls. He also said that the attack was to threaten them and give them a warning

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image

Gangster Goldy Brar, who is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, has taken responsibility for the blast at rapper-singer Badshah's club in Chandigarh. In the wee hours of Tuesday (November 26), two explosions were reported outside clubs in Sector 26. The incident raised concerns of a possible extortion attempt. It took place near Seville Bar and Lounge, and the De' Orra Club. CCTV footage from the scene has also surfaced which shows a man throwing suspected crude bombs outside the clubs before fleeing the area.

Now, in a Facebook post, Goldy Brar has confirmed that his gang was behind the blast.

Taking responsibility, he wrote on the social media platform that the members of his gang had called the club owners for 'protection money', however, they ignored their calls. He stated that the attack was to threaten them and give them a warning.

Take a look at his now-viral post here:

Read Also
Chandigarh Club Blast: Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Man Throwing Crude Bomb At Badshah's Club; Probe...
article-image

About the blast

Preliminary investigations suggest that crude bombs were used in the attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The blasts took place around 4 am when two individuals arrived on a bike and threw the bombs near the club before fleeing the scene.

The explosions shattered the club's glass windows, and police teams, including forensic experts, arrived on-site to conduct investigations.

According to media reports, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dilbag Dhaliwal, said that the control room received information about a 'personal problem'. "Our Investigating officer saw broken glass at the spot. At the present moment, we cannot say anything. The forensic team has arrived. We have just lodged an FIR and just started an investigation."

The two clubs where the blasts took place are 30 metres away from each other. Also, the area where the incident took place is known for high-end nightclubs. Thin jute ropes were also recovered from the spot.

Badshah has not reacted to the blasts yet.

