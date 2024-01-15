Chandigarh: AAP, Congress Join Hands For January 18 Mayoral Polls

AAP (left) Congress (right) | File pic

Chandigarh: In a significant shift, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have struck an alliance for the January 18 mayoral polls here, even as the talks are still on between the two parties – constituents of the INDIA bloc - over seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, unlike the general elections, the mayoral polls are indirect election in which the already elected councillors pick their mayor and deputy mayor(s). While the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s mayoral elections for the three posts are held every year in during the five-year term of the House, this year, the mayor’s seat has been reserved for the scheduled caste (SC) category.

However, the said arrangement between the Congress and AAP holds significance as the Congress had abstained from voting in 2022 and 2023 which led to the BJP’s win in the mayoral polls here.

AAP, Congress contest for mayoral post

As per the tie-up, the AAP would contest for the mayor’s seat while the Congress would fight for the post of senior deputy mayor and the deputy mayor.

In the House of 35 members, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has 14 BJP councillors and an ex-officio member MP, Kirron Kher, who also has voting rights. While the AAP has 13 councillors and the Congress, seven, there is one Shiromani Akali Dal councillor.

Thus, the Congress and AAP with the tie-up hope to oust the BJP in the Thursday polls.