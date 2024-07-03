Champai Soren Resigns, Hemant Soren To Return As Jharkhand CM | X

Jharkhand: In a major development, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has resigned from his post on Wednesday. Champai Soren submitted his resignation to Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan. There are reports that the CM has resigned to make way for Hemant Soren to become the Chief Minister of the state. Champai Soren reached Governor's office along with JMM-led alliance MLAs to submit his resignation today evening.

Earlier, there were reports that Champai Soren will resign after Hemant Soren was released on bail in a case pertaining to a land deal which was being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED). As the development proceeds after the resignation of Champai Soren, Hemant Soren is all set to return as Jharkhand CM for the third time following consensus among legislators of the party-led alliance in the state.

After tendering his resignation to Governor, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren told ANI, "A few days ago, I was made the Chief Minister and I got the responsibility of the state. After Hemant Soren was back, our alliance took this decision and we chose Hemant Soren as our leader. Now, I have resigned from the post of Chief Minster..."