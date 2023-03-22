Chaitra Navratri Mela: Additional trains halts at Maihar, Ateli

To clear the passenger rush during Chaitra Navratri Mela, the Western Railway has decided on additional halts for several trains at Maihar and Ateli stations on a temporary basis. Maihar is a tehsil in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, known for the temple of goddess Sharda.
Ateli in Haryana is famous for its historical and religious heritage. The trains to have additional halts are Valsad-Muzaffarpur Express, Surat-Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express, Bandra-Chandigarh Express and Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Chetak Express.
