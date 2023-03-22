 Chaitra Navratri Mela: Additional trains halts at Maihar, Ateli
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChaitra Navratri Mela: Additional trains halts at Maihar, Ateli

Chaitra Navratri Mela: Additional trains halts at Maihar, Ateli

Maihar is a tehsil in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, known for the temple of goddess Sharda.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Additional trains halts at Maihar, Ateli | Representative Photo

To clear the passenger rush during Chaitra Navratri Mela, the Western Railway has decided on additional halts for several trains at Maihar and Ateli stations on a temporary basis. Maihar is a tehsil in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, known for the temple of goddess Sharda.

Ateli in Haryana is famous for its historical and religious heritage. The trains to have additional halts are Valsad-Muzaffarpur Express, Surat-Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express, Bandra-Chandigarh Express and Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Chetak Express.

Read Also
Vande Bharat fuelled by Nari Shakti: Surekha Yadav, Asia's first female loco pilot steers...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chaitra Navratri Mela: Additional trains halts at Maihar, Ateli

Chaitra Navratri Mela: Additional trains halts at Maihar, Ateli

AC 3-tier economy class travel fares in trains restored by Indian Railway

AC 3-tier economy class travel fares in trains restored by Indian Railway

Rajasthan: Dissident faction led by Pilot demands CLP meeting

Rajasthan: Dissident faction led by Pilot demands CLP meeting

Bihar: Shekhar Suman seeks CBI probe into brother-in-law's abduction

Bihar: Shekhar Suman seeks CBI probe into brother-in-law's abduction

Odisha: Mamata Banerjee inspects land for new guest house in Puri, offers prayers to Jagannath

Odisha: Mamata Banerjee inspects land for new guest house in Puri, offers prayers to Jagannath