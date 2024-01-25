'Chai Pe Charcha': PM Narendra Modi Makes Online Payment After Having Tea With Emmanuel Macron At Stall In Jaipur, Video Surfaces

Jaipur, January 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron had chai pe charcha in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday, January 25. PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron enjoyed tea while having conversation at the small stall. After having tea, PM Modi scanned the QR code through his mobile phone and paid the bill using UPI-based payment system. Macron keenly watched how PM Modi made the online payment effortlessly.

Before having tea, PM Modi and Macron visited a local shop during their visit to Hawa Mahal in Jaipur. There, PM Modi explained the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments system to the French President, who arrived in Jaipur earlier today as part of his two-day state visit to India. He will be the Chief Guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

PM Modi, Emmanuel Macron Having Tea In Jaipur:

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visited a tea stall and interacted with each other over a cup of tea, in Jaipur.



French President Emmanuel Macron used UPI to make a payment. pic.twitter.com/KxBNiLPFdg — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi explains the UPI digital payments system to French President Emmanuel Macron during their visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/98SbDN8D3e — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

PM Modi Gifts Replica Of Ram Mandir To Macron

PM Modi gifted a replica of the Ram Mandir to Macron. The Ram Mandir built in Ayodhya was inaugurated on January 22 with the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla idol. PM Modi had presided the consecration ceremony, attended by select priests, leaders and dignitaries.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifts a replica of Ram Mandir to French President Emmanuel Macron, in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/l9K91lOOt8 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

PM Modi, Macron Hold Roadshow

Before visiting Hawa Mahal, PM Modi and Macron held a mega roadshow in Jaipur. The two leaders were welcomed by a large crowd. Macron waved at the people who gathered there, acknowledging the warm welcome.

French President's state visit to India marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as Chief Guest on India's Republic Day. A French armed forces contingent is participating in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside Indian troops and aviators. His visit comes months after PM Modi's Paris trip on France's Bastille Day on July 14, 2023.